The Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case regarding rights of persons with disabilities for a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all counsels to appear before the court on next date of hearing in a case regarding rights of persons with disabilities and adjourned hearing for a month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the court had issued many directives in the case and asked why the issue was not being resolved.

He said that advertisements appeared in the newspapers but there should be a solution to the problem.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Sindh government had fixed five percent quota for the disabled people.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the provincial government had submitted reports in this regard.

The bench stated that the response had been submitted by the Federal and provincial governments.

The Chief Justice said that the case had been entered into implementation stage and the court would decide the case on next date of hearing.