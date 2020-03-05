UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Regarding Rights Of Persons With Disabilities For A Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

The Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case regarding rights of persons with disabilities for a month

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all counsels to appear before the court on next date of hearing in a case regarding rights of persons with disabilities and adjourned hearing for a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all counsels to appear before the court on next date of hearing in a case regarding rights of persons with disabilities and adjourned hearing for a month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the court had issued many directives in the case and asked why the issue was not being resolved.

He said that advertisements appeared in the newspapers but there should be a solution to the problem.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Sindh government had fixed five percent quota for the disabled people.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the provincial government had submitted reports in this regard.

The bench stated that the response had been submitted by the Federal and provincial governments.

The Chief Justice said that the case had been entered into implementation stage and the court would decide the case on next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Punjab Sajjad Ali All Government Court

Recent Stories

NOKIA Phones To Feature In No Time To Die As Offic ..

7 minutes ago

Flowers, ornamental plants' sale increase with sta ..

1 minute ago

KP Minister directs increase in number of low cost ..

1 minute ago

Militants kill five police in Nigeria's restive no ..

1 minute ago

Regulation on Dubai&#039;s public car parks amende ..

11 minutes ago

Govt working on legislation against corporal punis ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.