The Supreme Court adjourns missing persons’ case till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned hearing of petitions pertaining to the missing persons till Wednesday.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the petitions pertaining to the missing persons. The proceedings were broadcasted live on the website of the top court.

During the course of hearing, the CJP observed that the court wanted to address the issue of missing persons ‘once and for all’.

He said that the issue could only be addressed if "we all work together and take our responsibility". If Pakistan would be strong from within then no outsider could harm it.

The CJP instructed the lawyers to prepare bullet points. He directed petitioner Aitzaz Ahsan’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen to consult with Defence of Human Rights Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua on the matter.

The court also summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan on Wednesday.