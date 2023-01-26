UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court Bar Association Of Pakistan (SCBAP) Signs MoU With Chughtai Lab

January 26, 2023



The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with M/S Chughtai Lab to provide diagnostic tests and other healthcare services to its members



The signing ceremony was held today at SCBAP Bar-Hall (01), Supreme Court of Pakistan building Islamabad.

Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir Secretary SCBAP and Mrs. Javeria Khan, Country head of sales & marketing M/S Chughtai labs signed the MOU.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by other representatives of SCBAP including Muhammad Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan Malik (Additional Secretary) Ali Hassan Bugti and Muhammad Saim Ch (Member Executives).

In addition, signing ceremony was also attended by members of the Bar Association in large numbers.

Under the MOU, M/S Chughtai Lab will provide 25% discount on lab investigations, 20% discount on doctor consultation and on radiology investigations, 10% discount on homecare services and 10% discount on pharmacy. Additionally, M/S Chughtai lab will issue (blue membership card) to every member which can be further used for 6 family members.

