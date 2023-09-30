The Supreme Court disposes of 257 cases in a week

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 257 cases (excluding CMAs) whereas 204 new cases have been instituted during the period from September 25 to 30

The Chief Justice of Pakistan and other Judges of the Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog.

The Judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants, said a press release.