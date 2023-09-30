Open Menu

The Supreme Court Disposes Of 257 Cases In A Week

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Supreme Court disposes of 257 cases in a week

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 257 cases (excluding CMAs) whereas 204 new cases have been instituted during the period from September 25 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 257 cases (excluding CMAs) whereas 204 new cases have been instituted during the period from September 25 to 30.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan and other Judges of the Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog.

The Judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants, said a press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court September From

Recent Stories

13 drug dealers arrested

13 drug dealers arrested

23 seconds ago
 Regional force secretly supporting terrorist attac ..

Regional force secretly supporting terrorist attacks in Pakistan: Chinese Schola ..

28 seconds ago
 Australian Cricketers laud Babar Azam's remarkable ..

Australian Cricketers laud Babar Azam's remarkable cricketing prowess

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi announces temporary truck, worker-bus ba ..

Abu Dhabi announces temporary truck, worker-bus ban on Monday

23 minutes ago
 DC inspects uplift schemes to ensure quality work, ..

DC inspects uplift schemes to ensure quality work, timely completion

43 minutes ago
 China's lottery sales surge 53.6 pct in August

China's lottery sales surge 53.6 pct in August

43 minutes ago
Police training school officers visit PSCA

Police training school officers visit PSCA

43 minutes ago
 DC inspects uplift schemes to ensure quality work, ..

DC inspects uplift schemes to ensure quality work, timely completion

55 minutes ago
 China's lottery sales surge 53.6 pct in August

China's lottery sales surge 53.6 pct in August

55 minutes ago
 Police training school officers visit PSCA

Police training school officers visit PSCA

55 minutes ago
 ECP's service desks to remain open on Sunday

ECP's service desks to remain open on Sunday

55 minutes ago
 Plan to auction pink rock salt reserves

Plan to auction pink rock salt reserves

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan