The Supreme Court Disposes Of Suo Motu Case Of Awarding Of 20 Grace Marks To Hafiz-e-Quran For Medical Degress

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 08:26 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of the suo motu case pertaining to the 2018 regulations of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) that suggested an award of 20 additional marks to candidates for memorising the Holy Quran by heart to get MBBS or BDS degrees

A six-member larger bench comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazahar, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the PMDC counsel, Afnan Kundi, contended that 20 additional marks were awarded to students for memorising the Holy Quran up until 2018.

He said new rules were formulated in 2021 and the process of awarding additional marks was brought to an end.

Justice Munib Akhtar said the suo motu case had become infructuous after an amendment in the PMDC regulations.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the case on account of it being ineffective.

