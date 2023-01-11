UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court Disposes Off Case Regarding Alleged Harassment Of Journalists

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 09:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed-off the case regarding alleged harassment of journalists after assurance of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that no inquiry against any journalist was pending at this time.

A three member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case.

The Deputy Attorney General said that the top court had instructed the FIA to continue its work as per the law.

The FIA had viewed all the investigations on the directives of the court, he said, adding that currently, there was no inquiry pending against any journalist.

At this, the apex court disposed-off the case.

