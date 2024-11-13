The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday accepted the interim bail of an accused in May 9, riots case and stopped the authorities from arresting him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday accepted the interim bail of an accused in May 9, riots case and stopped the authorities from arresting him.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Shahzad Malik heard the bail case of a nominated accused Imtiaz Sheikh.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Mandokhail, addressing Sardar Latif Khosa, remarked that why the interim statement was not made part of the case record. The weaknesses are from your side but unfortunately courts are used to be blamed for it, he said.

Justice Hilali said that May 9, riots was a serious incident.

The top court, subsequently, approved the interim bail of the accused and stopped police from arresting him again.