The Supreme Court Rejects Service Restoration Plea Of Islamabad Police Employee

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:35 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected service restoration appeal of Islamabad Police employee Yasin Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected service restoration appeal of Islamabad Police employee Yasin Ali.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsen heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that Islamabad Police dismissed Yasin Ali over absence from duty.

Yasin Ali was also alleged with involvement in heinous crime drug trafficking, he added.

He observed that Yasin Ali challenged the dismissal decision in court after four years of his termination.

The counsel for petitioner said that his client was not given a show cause notice or a charge sheet before termination.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that his client was released on technical grounds in the drug case.

The Supreme Court after hearing arguments, dismissed the appeal filed by Yasin Ali, an employee of Islamabad Police, against his dismissal.

