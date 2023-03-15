The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns NAB amendment case till March 16

UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a petition challenging amendments in NAB law till March 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a petition challenging amendments in NAB law till March 16.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan.

At the outset of hearing, Federal government's Lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan argued that the amendments had increased the power of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that the PTI's chairman had taken stance in the petition on the basis of just assumptions.

The lawyer said that the PTI government itself had introduced the amnesty scheme in 2019.

The chief justice remarked that the scheme was successful and several people got benefits from it.

The lawyer said that now no one would take the amnesty scheme because after this NAB used to take actions.

The PTI chief, he said, had saved his cabinet members from the powers of the NAB.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned that whether the FATF had asked that the NAB would view the affairs of money laundering.

The chief justice remarked that the lawyer had highlighted the mistakes of the petitioners' as well.

The CJP said that the government had extended the powers of NAB but the petitioner did not appreciated this.

To a question, the lawyer said that the NAB could investigate the affairs related to fake accounts after viewing the crime nature.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

