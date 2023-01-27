The Supreme Court (SC) directs Sindh govt to recover missing girls within month

UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed the Sindh government to recover the two missing daughters of Dr. Mehreen Baloch within one month and submit the report to the court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial expressed annoyance over the non-recovery of the girls for five years and remarked that the court was not using the suo-moto powers.

The CJP remarked that the court wanted to strengthen the state institutions. He said that the state and constitutional institutions were supposed to operate under the law only.

The chief justice remarked that the court was not taking suo-moto but it would protect basic human rights. He observed that there was no political interference in KP police, adding that the situation in Balochistan was also better.

The court said that the Sindh and Punjab governments should also bring betterment in the system against police interference.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it should be admitted that the administration had no competency to protect the citizens.

Justice Bandial remarked that the influential people not only assisted in the abduction of girls but also protected the accused.

Justice Minallah remarked that the girls went missing six years ago but no one was ready to take responsibility.

Justice Aisha A. Malik asked whether a person was so powerful that he was failing the whole system.

Chief Secretary Sindh said that it was not good to take action against state institutions. Non-recovery of the girls was the failure of the police, he added.

He also requested the bench to include the MI and ISI in a joint investment team along with the IB.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding the girls who went missing six years ago. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till the next date.

