UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court (SC) Dismisses Employee's Appeal Against Termination

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 08:30 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses employee's appeal against termination

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal of a former employee of agriculture department against his termination on charges of corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal of a former employee of agriculture department against his termination on charges of corruption.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. Petitioner Manzar Khan appeared before the court and said that he had 22 year service in the department at lease he should be given the pension.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the petitioner that why he had been waiting for 14 years to file the appeal as he was terminated in 2006.

The court noted that the appeal of the petitioner in tribunal and SC was time bar.

The chief justice noted that there were the allegation of corruption against the petitioner worth Rs 40 millions. The documents of NAB case were also not attached with the case, he said.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the petitioner was terminated after the accountability court announced sentence to him. The petitioner said that the court had returned the reference.

He further said that the appeal was non maintainable even on merit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Agriculture Merit Packaging Limited Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

6 minutes ago
 Unhealthy air quality in capital poses health risk ..

Unhealthy air quality in capital poses health risks for children, elderly

1 minute ago
 G7 Allies at Odds Over Changes to Russian Crude Pr ..

G7 Allies at Odds Over Changes to Russian Crude Price Cap - Reports

1 minute ago
 Brazilian President to Meet With Venezuela's Madur ..

Brazilian President to Meet With Venezuela's Maduro During Visit to Argentina - ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes ..

Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest street criminal, recover looted val ..

Rangers arrest street criminal, recover looted valuables

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.