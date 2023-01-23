The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal of a former employee of agriculture department against his termination on charges of corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal of a former employee of agriculture department against his termination on charges of corruption.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. Petitioner Manzar Khan appeared before the court and said that he had 22 year service in the department at lease he should be given the pension.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the petitioner that why he had been waiting for 14 years to file the appeal as he was terminated in 2006.

The court noted that the appeal of the petitioner in tribunal and SC was time bar.

The chief justice noted that there were the allegation of corruption against the petitioner worth Rs 40 millions. The documents of NAB case were also not attached with the case, he said.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the petitioner was terminated after the accountability court announced sentence to him. The petitioner said that the court had returned the reference.

He further said that the appeal was non maintainable even on merit.