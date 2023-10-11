The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses petitions against practice & procedure act

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sustained the SC Practice and Procedure Act 2023, and dismissed the petitions against it while announcing the short order.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa pronounced the short order, which was reserved earlier by a 15-member full-court bench after all respondents concluded their arguments.

The chief justice said that ten members of the full court bench out of 15 had declared the legislation passed by the Parliament with reference to the powers of the Chief Justice as correct.

The CJP said that the full court has declared the petitions filed against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023 as inadmissible by majority opinion.

He said that Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Ayesha A.

Malik did not agree with the opinion of 10 judges of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the top court had reserved its verdict after all respondent concluded their arguments in the said case. During this day hearing Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan concluded his arguments before the bench. He also gave answers to various questions raised by members of the full court bench.

It should be noted that earlier, an eight-member bench of the top court headed by former Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial had issued a stay order against this law in April this year, which has remained in place for about six months, but today (Wednesday) the full court has rejected the petitions filed against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 as inadmissible.