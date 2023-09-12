The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition regarding the postmortem of prominent TV host Dr Aamer Liaqat who died in June 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition regarding the postmortem of prominent tv host Dr Aamer Liaqat who died in June 2022.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case. At the outset of hearing, Justice Ahsan remarked that after passing of so much time the petition had become ineffective.

The body would have discomposed now after lapse of years, he added.

Dania Aamer's lawyer said that they wanted to submit more documents if the court granted some time in this regard. The reasons of the death of Aamer Liaqat could be identified through the postmortem.

However, the lawyer prayed the court to grant permission to withdraw the case. The court rejected the request and dismissed the case.