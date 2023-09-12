The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition pertaining to the former president Pervaiz Musharraf's name on exit control list (ECL) after the case became ineffective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition pertaining to the former president Pervaiz Musharraf's name on exit control list (ECL) after the case became ineffective.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, heard the case and disposed of the case subsequently.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the petition had become ineffective after the death of Pervaiz Musharraf.