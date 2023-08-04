The Supreme Court (SC) issues written order pertaining hearing of Aug 3

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued written order regarding a hearing dated August 3, in cases pertaining to the trial of civilian accused in army courts in connection with the riots of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued written order regarding a hearing dated August 3, in cases pertaining to the trial of civilian accused in army courts in connection with the riots of May 9.

The order said that the attorney general of Pakistan was of the view that he had been told that the concerned authorities were also considering the possibility of granting the right of appeal to the accused during trial. The AGP had requested the bench to grant more time in this regard.

It said that the AGP had assured the bench that trial of no accused would be done in army court during the hearing of the identical cases in SC. The court said that it had complete trust in the stance of AGP.

The court directed the AGP to first inform it before starting the trial of the accused in army courts. It said that the top court issued an appropriate order after hearing the respondents. The hearing of the case would be fixed as per the availability of the bench.