UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court Seeks Details Of Beneficiaries Under NAB Law Amendments In Last PTI Tenure

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The Supreme Court seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in last PTI tenure

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought details from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the accused who had got relief or were acquitted due to amendments in the NAB Ordinance during the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought details from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the accused who had got relief or were acquitted due to amendments in the NAB Ordinance during the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, while heading a five-member bench which heard the petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the NAB law amendments, observed that it was a fact that some 386 references were returned by the courts due to recent amendments in the NAB law.

The Federation's lawyer, Makhdom Ali Khan, said five NAB ordinances were promulgated in the PTI government's tenure and the question was how many people were acquitted and references returned under those ordinances, besides pinpointing the beneficiaries.

He said the recent amendments were in continuity of the old law. The court should not limit itself to only 386 cases as the PTI should also tell that how many references were returned by the courts due to amendments in its government tenure.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that there were also other laws to deal with the crimes if NAB was abolished. It was a wrong impression that the law's grip would end with abolishing NAB, and it was also misperception that those acquitted from the NAB cases were deemed as innocent.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that the PTI had adopted the stance that the onus to prove charges had been changed in the amended law. It was a question as to how the recent amendments in the NAB law could be applied on the past cases. The amended law could not be applied on the cases initiated since 1985, he added.

He remarked that the recent amendments introduced in the NAB law seemed to be an amnesty scheme as an accused would go home if acquitted by an accountability of the charges.

The case was adjourned till January 19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau January From Government Court

Recent Stories

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal ..

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviati ..

1 minute ago
 &#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corrido ..

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corridor Open for Movement

1 minute ago
 UK Environment Agency Workers Go on Strike Over Pa ..

UK Environment Agency Workers Go on Strike Over Pay for First Time in History - ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha appr ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha approves first-ever Urban Policy

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing ..

Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing Evangelical Pastor - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.