The Supreme Court Seeks Records Of NAB Cases Closed After Amendments

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit record of all cases that were closed following amendments in the NAB law.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the NAB appeal seeking cancellation the bail of an accused in a corruption case.

During the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor General NAB said that Quetta's corruption case had gone out of NAB jurisdiction, therefore, the application had become ineffective.

Upon this, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that no individual had been acquitted due to NAB amendments, but cases were being transferred.

He said that NAB amendments had been challenged in the SC and that the court had yet to decide on the matter.

He asked what was NAB doing with the cases that were coming back from accountability courts due to amendments. To this, NAB's Prosecutor replied that a review committee had been constituted for the cases returned from the accountability courts, which was sending the cases to the relevant forum.

Upon this, the Chief Justice ordered the NAB Prosecutor General to submit the record of the last six months of the cases sent to other forums.

