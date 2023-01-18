UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court Serves Notices In Petitions About Right Of Vote To Oversea Pakistanis

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 07:32 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday served notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in petitions filed by PTI's chief Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League's head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed regarding the right of vote to the oversea Pakistanis

The top court also served notices to attorney general of Pakistan and Nadra for assistance in the case.

A three member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the petitions. Justice Ahsan remarked that whether the oversea Pakistanis had to come here to cast their votes or they were entitled for voting in abroad.

It seemed that the method of casting vote had been made difficult for oversea Pakistanis, he remarked.

He further noted that the right of vote was not abolished but the method was made difficult.

Petitioner's lawyer argued that the amendment in election act was violation of the spirit of the verdict of the top court. In compliance of the court orders, the Nadra prepared a system and experimented it in by polls.

The court instructed the Nadra and attorney general of Pakistan to assist the bench that whether the new method of casting vote was as per the standard or not.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

