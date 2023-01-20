The Supreme Court serves notices to provinces in plea regarding minority performance award

The Supreme Court on Friday served notices to chief secretaries of the provinces in a case regarding closure of national minorities cultural performance award

A three member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case filed by petitioner Samoyal Piarey.

He said that the said performance award was close since 2012 and Federal government had adopted the stance that the matter had been shifted to the provinces. However, the provinces had taken no measures in this regard.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing till indefinite time.