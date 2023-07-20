Open Menu

The Supreme Court Summons PTI Chief On Monday In Lawyer's Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 10:19 PM

The Supreme Court Thursday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday (July 24) in a petition challenging addition of his name in a case regarding the murder of a lawyer in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday (July 24) in a petition challenging addition of his name in a case regarding the murder of a lawyer in Quetta.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case filed by the former prime minister against naming him in the first information report pertaining to the lawyer's murder.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Afridi observed that one had to surrender before the court and appear in person to get relief in such cases.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Naqvi inquired from the petitioner's lawyer that whether his client petitioner could appear before the bench today.

Latif Khosa Advocate replied that the PTI chief could reach the court within an hour. To this, Justice Naqvi said that then the court would summon him today. Justice Afridi, however, observed that it would be appropriate if the Federation's stance was submitted before the appearance of the PTI chairman.

The Prosecutor General Balochistan prayed the court to grant some time for submission of comments in the said case.

The court granted time to the respondents and also summoned the PTI chief in person on July 24.

The case was subsequently adjourned.

