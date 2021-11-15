UrduPoint.com

The talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a mushaira ”Naujawanon Ka Iqbal”

Mushaira Noujwano Ka Iqbal was held at the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council. Young poets including Arif Nazeer, Usama Ameer Hussain, Hidayat Sahir, Abdul Rehman Momin, Ahsan Abbas, Shama Afroz, Dr. Salman Sarwat, Naeem Sumair, and Abbas Mumtaz recited their poetry on the occasion while it was presided by senior poet Mehmood Sham

Speaking on the occasion Chairman of the talk show committee of the Arts Council Mr.Shakeel Khan said that Almighty bless us with great people as a reward and withholds as punishment.

If we look at the period from 1872 to 1910 the greatest people were born as a reward in the subcontinent including Quaid e Azam, Allama Iqbal, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, and many others.

After the partition of Pakistan and India, good people have disappeared.

Today we are going through a crisis where great people are not prominent; He said that the mission of President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah is to bring the youth forward so they can be a better future of Pakistan.
The event was attended by the joint secretary of the Arts Council Asjad Bukhari, governing body members, and a sizeable gathering of young individuals, the Mushaira was moderated by Dr.

Hina Ambreen.

