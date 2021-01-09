(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The team of Injra Police Station raided the gambling venue here on Saturday and arrested the accused.

The police have recovered four mobile phones worth of Rs 20,000/ and cash of Rs 9550 from them.

The name of the gamblers are Burjis Gulraiz, Vakil Ahmed, Mohammad Azeem, Fayyaz and Mohammad Wazir.

Police have registered a case against them.