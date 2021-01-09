UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Team Of Injra Police Station Raided The Gambling Venue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

The team of Injra police station raided the gambling venue

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The team of Injra Police Station raided the gambling venue here on Saturday and arrested the accused.

The police have recovered four mobile phones worth of Rs 20,000/ and cash of Rs 9550 from them.

The name of the gamblers are Burjis Gulraiz, Vakil Ahmed, Mohammad Azeem, Fayyaz and Mohammad Wazir.

Police have registered a case against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile From

Recent Stories

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

1 hour ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

1 hour ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

1 hour ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

1 hour ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.