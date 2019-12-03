UrduPoint.com
The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Molazmat Inked MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:56 PM

The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Epic Consulting Group, Molazmat, will collaborate for getting TEVTA trained workforce job placements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Epic Consulting Group, Molazmat, will collaborate for getting TEVTA trained workforce job placements.

An MoU in this regard was inked here on Tuesday, which was signed by Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique on behalf of TEVTA and Ghulam Mustafa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Epic Consulting Group for Molazmat. The ceremony was also attended by Ms Sara of Urban Unit and COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana.

Ali Salman said that TEVTA's vision gives due importance to placements of its trained workforce by ensuring quality training and introduction of demand-driven courses.

The MoU with Molazmat was a step towards realisation of this vision through ensuring placements for its trainees. He added that TEVTA was soon going to produce an additional workforce of 100,000 trained workers per annum through spearheading the Punjab government flagship initiative of 'Hunarmand Nojawan' expected to be inaugurated soon by the Punjab chief minister.

According to the MoU, Molazmat would also play a role in assisting TEVTA in capacity building initiatives, research and development ensuring job placements for the TEVTA trained workforce. It would also update TEVTA about candidates placed in jobs and their performance at their workplace on fortnightly basis.

