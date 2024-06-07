Open Menu

The Two-day Mango, Handicrafts Expo To Begin On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

The first mango and handicrafts expo will commence on Saturday, June 8 at Bhitt Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The first mango and handicrafts expo will commence on Saturday, June 8 at Bhitt Shah.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Jameel Zaman and provincial Minister for Rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman at HT Sorley hall. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh along with other officials visited Bhiitt Shah to assess the final arrangements for the event.

The DC said that the event will feature 34 stalls showcasing various mango varieties, handicrafts, a flower show, scientific models by students and a livestock exhibition. Besides, a colourful souvenir published by the district administration will also be launched, he added.

He said that special arrangements have also been made for families and children, and the public was urged to attend and provide feedback for future improvement.

DC Matiari stated that on the first day of the seminar, research scholars and officers will present papers on agriculture, handicrafts and livestock. He added that commemorative shields will be given to farmers, mango growers, cattle breeders and officials of various departments.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, MPA Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman and Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi will attend the concluding ceremony on Sunday as special guests.

Related Topics

National Assembly Agriculture Hyderabad Mango Matiari Fakhar Zaman June Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

2 minutes ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losse ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points

1 minute ago
 Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to su ..

Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate advers ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agric ..

12 minutes ago
PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

12 minutes ago
 DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

25 minutes ago
 Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

25 minutes ago
 Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' ..

Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day

25 minutes ago
 US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment u ..

US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt

30 minutes ago
 ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan