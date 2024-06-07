The Two-day Mango, Handicrafts Expo To Begin On Saturday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The first mango and handicrafts expo will commence on Saturday, June 8 at Bhitt Shah.
The two-day event will be inaugurated by Member National Assembly (MNA) Makhdoom Jameel Zaman and provincial Minister for Rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman at HT Sorley hall. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh along with other officials visited Bhiitt Shah to assess the final arrangements for the event.
The DC said that the event will feature 34 stalls showcasing various mango varieties, handicrafts, a flower show, scientific models by students and a livestock exhibition. Besides, a colourful souvenir published by the district administration will also be launched, he added.
He said that special arrangements have also been made for families and children, and the public was urged to attend and provide feedback for future improvement.
DC Matiari stated that on the first day of the seminar, research scholars and officers will present papers on agriculture, handicrafts and livestock. He added that commemorative shields will be given to farmers, mango growers, cattle breeders and officials of various departments.
Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, MPA Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman and Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi will attend the concluding ceremony on Sunday as special guests.
