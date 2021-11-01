UrduPoint.com

The Two-day “Mohsin Insaniyat Conference” Concluded At The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi.

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:09 PM

The two-day “Mohsin Insaniyat Conference” concluded at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The Arts Council holds the two-day Mohsin-e-Insaniyat Conference in connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) On the last day of the Mohsin-e-Insanityat Conference, renowned Naat Khawans, and Scholars of the country attended the conference and shed light on various aspects of the life of
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).Renowned Naat Khawan Siddiq Ismail recited several Naats on the second-day of conference to pay homage in Bargah-e-Maab (صلی اللہ علیہ والہ وسلم),
Expressing his views in the conference, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that we talk about the life of the Prophet but we do not pay attention to it, we do not talk about politics, it has handed over to thieves and robbers, Religion is meant to prevail over what is important within.

Mufti Ismail Noorani said that I am fortunate to be a part of this prestigious event today.

I had the opportunity to visit the Arts Council for the first time. If today's man wants to move forward, he should create humanity in himself and follow in the footsteps of the Prophet.

Faith must be strong from childhood۔
"We are the followers of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the first aspect is that we all have a duty to believe in the finality of prophethood, love and obedience are directly connected with each other, The strength of love for the Messenger (peace be upon him) is connected to the Muslim's faith," said Mufti Najeeb in his speech.
The two-day conference was moderated by Ambreen Haseeb Amber and Shakil Khan respectively.

Related Topics

Visit Man Muslim Event Mufti All From Love

Recent Stories

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns ..

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of sports projec ..

Commissioner for early completion of sports projects

5 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three c ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India

10 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

10 minutes ago
 Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to B ..

Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to Begin Ceasefire Negotiations

10 minutes ago
 Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomor ..

Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomorrow

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.