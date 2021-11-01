The two-day “Mohsin Insaniyat Conference” concluded at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The Arts Council holds the two-day Mohsin-e-Insaniyat Conference in connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) On the last day of the Mohsin-e-Insanityat Conference, renowned Naat Khawans, and Scholars of the country attended the conference and shed light on various aspects of the life of

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).Renowned Naat Khawan Siddiq Ismail recited several Naats on the second-day of conference to pay homage in Bargah-e-Maab (صلی اللہ علیہ والہ وسلم),

Expressing his views in the conference, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that we talk about the life of the Prophet but we do not pay attention to it, we do not talk about politics, it has handed over to thieves and robbers, Religion is meant to prevail over what is important within.

Mufti Ismail Noorani said that I am fortunate to be a part of this prestigious event today.

I had the opportunity to visit the Arts Council for the first time. If today's man wants to move forward, he should create humanity in himself and follow in the footsteps of the Prophet.

Faith must be strong from childhood۔

"We are the followers of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the first aspect is that we all have a duty to believe in the finality of prophethood, love and obedience are directly connected with each other, The strength of love for the Messenger (peace be upon him) is connected to the Muslim's faith," said Mufti Najeeb in his speech.

The two-day conference was moderated by Ambreen Haseeb Amber and Shakil Khan respectively.