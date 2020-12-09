The UN and the OIC urged the world to use the potential of neutrality

“The Role and Significance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” – this is the name of the new UN resolution adopted at the 75th session of the General Assembly of the Organization

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020) “The Role and Significance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” – this is the name of the new UN resolution adopted at the 75th session of the General Assembly of the Organization.

The resolution notes that the national policy of neutrality pursued by some states can promote the strengthening of international peace and security in the respective regions and at the global level and can play an important role in the development of peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between countries.

In this regard, it is recommended that all member states, organizations of the UN system and other international, regional and sub-regional structures use the potential of neutral states and mediation in the peaceful settlement of disputes, conflict prevention and resolution.

The resolution also welcomes the decision of the government of Turkmenistan to host an International Conference on peace, security and development, dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality – December 12.

The UN General Assembly notes with appreciation the initiative of the government of Turkmenistan to create a Group of Friends of Neutrality in the interests of peace, security and sustainable development and suggests that educational and other events aimed at raising public awareness of the role and significance of neutrality should be held to celebrate the International Day of Neutrality.

A similar document was adopted at the regular session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which underlines the growing relevance of the neutrality policy.

Thus, the OIC adopted the resolution “The Role and Significance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development in the region of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and throughout the world”.

In particular, the text of the resolution notes that the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, established in Ashgabat in December 2007, plays an important role in assisting the states of the region by promoting closer cooperation, identifying and eliminating potential sources of tension before possible escalation, and responding to internal and transnational challenges and threats to peace and security.

The document emphasized the contribution of neutral Turkmenistan in the inter-Tajik talks under UN auspices (Ashgabat, 1995 and 1996), as well as in the conflict settlement in Afghanistan by holding inter-Afghan talks and the International Forum on Afghanistan in 1997 and offers Turkmenistan to further inclusive dialogue for reconciliation under Afghan leadership.

The OIC decided to raise awareness in the region of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation about the advantages of neutral policy, preventive diplomacy and mediation as cost-effective tools for conflict prevention and peaceful resolution. It also called on member states to participate in the high-level International Conference “The Policy of Neutrality and its Significance in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development”, which will be held in Ashgabat on December 12, 2020.