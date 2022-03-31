UrduPoint.com

The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitation Services In Kp And Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 05:53 PM

The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitation Services In Kp And Sindh

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), today launched a four-year water and sanitation initiative that will provide safe drinking water to 70,000 residents in two districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Mar, 2022) The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), today launched a four-year water and sanitation initiative that will provide safe drinking water to 70,000 residents in two districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

This new initiative will reduce water-borne diseases by using an innovative approach to improving access to water and sanitation services in health clinics, schools, and underserved communities in the districts of Tank (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Umerkot (Sindh). This holistic approach to water management will build infrastructure, increase the capacity of water service utilities, and engage local communities to understand their needs.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan relations, USAID is helping Pakistan provide reliable access to water and sanitation services and to properly manage its water resources. These investments will have a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of the people and on economic growth, prosperity, and stability,” said Acting USAID Mission Director David Young at the project launch in Islamabad.

Speaking at the event, UNOPS Pakistan Country Manager Marysia Zapasnik said, “Access to clean water and sanitation is a basic human right. With generous support from USAID, we are delighted to assist the Governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in providing people in Pakistan with increased access to clean drinking water and sanitation, improving their quality of life.”

Spanning 75 years, the U.S.-Pakistan partnership has benefited the lives and well-being of both Americans and Pakistanis. Together, we have built dams and schools, responded to humanitarian emergencies caused by floods and earthquakes, provided vaccines to people in need, and furnished tools and training to help Pakistan’s development. The United States is committed to working with Pakistan to combat the challenges that affect us all.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Water Young David United States Tank Event All From

Recent Stories

realme 9i’s 50MP AI Triple Camera Levels Up Your ..

Realme 9i’s 50MP AI Triple Camera Levels Up Your Photography

7 minutes ago
 Inspired From Babar Azam’s #GorgeousTransformati ..

Inspired From Babar Azam’s #GorgeousTransformation Journey¬ — People of Pak ..

19 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Sign Document on Update of Joint W ..

South Korea, US Sign Document on Update of Joint Wartime Contingency Plan - Repo ..

37 minutes ago
 21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled i ..

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emerg ..

37 minutes ago
 JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

42 minutes ago
 Shanghai official says virus response lacking as c ..

Shanghai official says virus response lacking as city grinds to halt

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.