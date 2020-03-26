The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Coronavirus

Pakistan and the United States are partners in the fight against coronavirus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) Pakistan and the United States are partners in the fight against coronavirus. In a video message released on the U.S. Mission to Pakistan’s social media platforms today, Ambassador Paul Jones highlighted the support the United States is providing Pakistan, our commitment to deepen our collaboration with new technologies and resources, and guidance for American citizens in Pakistan. In particular, Ambassador Jones encouraged American Citizens in Pakistan to register for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive security and health alerts at: http://step.

state.gov

Ambassador Jones noted, “We’ve made Pakistan a priority country for emergency coronavirus assistance. We redirected $1 million in existing funding, and provided $1 million in new funding for lab and emergency supplies and to enable communities to identify potential coronavirus outbreaks…The United States and Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges, and this partnership has been critical as we work together against coronavirus…to achieve our shared goals of health and prosperity of our peoples.”