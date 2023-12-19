Open Menu

The University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Invites Applications For Postgraduate Admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for postgraduate admission to MSc (H), MPhil and PhDs programmes.

According to Graduate Studies Director Dr Muhammad Khalid Bashir, the last date to apply for the entrance test GRE/GAT is December 27, whereas the test will be held on December 30.

The applicants should complete the online admission form by getting registered at postgraduate.uaf.edu.pk. However, admission applications could be submitted from January 9 to 15, he added.

