The University Of Engineering And Technology (UET) Awards 2 PhD Degrees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore awarded PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering to two scholars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore awarded PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering to two scholars.

According to a UET spokesman, Noor ul Ain completed her doctoral thesis on “Assessment of Transient Over voltages for Dynamic Lightning Protection in Smart Grids," while Muhammad Salim Butt's research focused on “Employing Ultraviolet Portion of the Solar Spectrum for Green Energy Generation in Terrestrial and Extraterrestrial Applications.

" Both candidates successfully completed their respective research projects, contributing significantly to their fields of study.

