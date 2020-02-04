UrduPoint.com
The University Of Faisalabad Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Alumni and faculty members of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) expressed here on Tuesday solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian held Kashmir.

In this regard, a programme was held at the university of Faisalabad.

Speaking on the occasion, TUF Rector- Prof Dr Shoukat Parvez, urged the international community, the UN and human rights activists to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed, Pro Rector (Health Sciences) and Ms Zahida Maqbool, Additional Registrar also spoke on the occasion and showed their deep concern over grave human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Through their skit performances and documentary presentations, students paid rich tribute to all martyred Kashmiris who had laid down their lives for freedom.

The program was followed by a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

