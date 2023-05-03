The University of Karachi declares results of examinations 2021

The University of Karachi announced the results of the MA Urdu (Final), External Annual Examination 2021, LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2021, BA LLB (Hons) Final Year Annual Examination 2021, and MA (Previous) External Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi announced the results of the MA urdu (Final), External Annual Examination 2021, LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2021, BA LLB (Hons) Final Year Annual Examination 2021, and MA (Previous) External Annual Examination 2021.

As per the gazette issued, 302 candidates were registered of which 295 students appeared in the MA Urdu (Final), External Annual Examination 2021, and 103 candidates were declared passed with the first division, and 107 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 71.19 percent.

The gazette shows that Samina Javed daughter of Javed Banka, having seat number 724973, obtained 659 marks out of a total of 1000 and clinched overall first position.

Baqiyatuulah son of Abdul Hadi, having seat number 712897, bagged 651 marks and second position while Azeem Ullah s/o Haji Arif Shah Khan, having seat number 712851, obtained 626 marks and third position.

Meanwhile, it also shows that 730 candidates were registered and 723 students appeared in the LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2021 of which 210 candidates cleared their papers with the first position and 211 students with the second position. The overall pass percentage was 58.23 percent.

It further shows that Mehreen Anjum d/o Anjum Ahsan, having seat number 53377, and a student of S.M. Government Law College, secured 1444 marks out of a total of 2100 marks and clinched overall first position.

Furthermore, Muhammad Ammar Saqib s/o Atta Ullah Saqib, having seat number 53115, a student of S.M. Government Law College got 1401 marks and second position, and Basit Umar s/o Umar Zad Gul, having seat number 53587, and a student of S.M. Government Law College, had 1399 marks and third position.

According to the gazette issued, 78 candidates were registered of which 77 students appeared in the BA LLB (Hons) Final Year Annual Examination 2021, and 48 candidates were declared passed with the first position and 19 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 87.01 percent.

It shows that Tooba Jawaid d/o Jawaid Salman, having seat number 50849, and a student of S.M. Government Law College, scored 2178 marks out of a total of 3100 marks and clinched overall first position.

Meanwhile, Samina Shah d/o Shah Wazeer Khan, having seat number 50850, and a student of .M. Government Law College, obtained 2175 marks and the second position, and Benish d/o Shafi Muhammad Dayo, having seat number 50851, and a student of .M. Government Law College, bagged 2136 marks and third position.

The gazette shows that 232 candidates were registered and 218 students appeared in the MA (Previous) External Annual Examination 2021of which 127 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 58.26 percent.