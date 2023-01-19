UrduPoint.com

The University Of Karachi Evening Programme Entry Test On Jan 22

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 06:51 PM

The University of Karachi Evening Programme entry test on Jan 22

The University of Karachi would conduct the entry test for admissions in the evening programme for the academic session 2023 on January 22, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi would conduct the entry test for admissions in the evening programme for the academic session 2023 on January 22, 2023.

The entry test would be held for Computer Science (BSSE/BSCS) and Applied Physics, the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Thursday.

She mentioned the admit cards of all candidates have been uploaded on their portal with reporting time, examination center, and examination room number.

Moreover, the students have also been informed through SMS and email. The students can print their admit cards from their portal as well, she added.

Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned the students who have scored 50 or more marks in the entry test for admission to the morning programme of these departments would not need to appear in the entry test again.

According to her, the marks obtained by such students in the morning programme entry test would be considered while preparing the admission list.

She said the final admission list for the evening programme 2023 will be issued on January 26, 2023. Admissions in other departments are being given based on open merit.

Related Topics

Karachi January SMS Karachi University All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

7 minutes ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

7 minutes ago
 Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022- ..

Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Mini ..

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand re ..

Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand reversal of Indian unilateral ac ..

10 minutes ago
 738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of ca ..

738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of campaign

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.