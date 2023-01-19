The University of Karachi Evening Programme entry test on Jan 22

The University of Karachi would conduct the entry test for admissions in the evening programme for the academic session 2023 on January 22, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi would conduct the entry test for admissions in the evening programme for the academic session 2023 on January 22, 2023.

The entry test would be held for Computer Science (BSSE/BSCS) and Applied Physics, the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Thursday.

She mentioned the admit cards of all candidates have been uploaded on their portal with reporting time, examination center, and examination room number.

Moreover, the students have also been informed through SMS and email. The students can print their admit cards from their portal as well, she added.

Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned the students who have scored 50 or more marks in the entry test for admission to the morning programme of these departments would not need to appear in the entry test again.

According to her, the marks obtained by such students in the morning programme entry test would be considered while preparing the admission list.

She said the final admission list for the evening programme 2023 will be issued on January 26, 2023. Admissions in other departments are being given based on open merit.