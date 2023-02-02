UrduPoint.com

The University Of Karachi Kashmir Solidarity Walk On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The University of Karachi Kashmir Solidarity Walk on Friday

The University of Karachi will hold Kashmir Solidarity Walk on Friday to show solidarity and unity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi will hold Kashmir Solidarity Walk on Friday to show solidarity and unity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.

All students and faculty member of the University of Karachi were committed to the cause of Kashmir, they would raise their voices for the sake of the people of Kashmir.

The KU Kashmir Solidarity Walk is scheduled to start from the KU Administration Building Lawn to Azadi Chowk at 09:45 am to express their support to the people of Kashmir.

