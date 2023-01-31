The University of Sargodha (UoS) and International Center for Chemical & Biological Sciences (ICCBS) ink memorandum of understanding (MoU)

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):The University of Sargodha (UoS) and International Center for Chemical & Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of Karachi University on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promoting research and academic activities.

The agreement was signed by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and ICCBS Director Prof Dr Iqbal Chaudhry (S.I, H.I, T.I).

Acknowledging the importance of active engagement of academic members and researchers, both the universities agreed to promote and encourage short and long term exchange of faculty members and professionals between ICCBS and UOS in the fields of specific interest.

Both parties agreed to promote joint research projects in the fields of common interest, whereas joint publications would also be promoted. Faculty training, mutually organizing national and international workshops, seminars, symposia and conferences were other features of MoU.

Besides promoting collaborative research, UoS and ICCBS would submit joint research projects to national international agencies aiming to funding.

Furthermore, a special lecture was organized by the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) office titled "Science at the Interface of Chemistry and Biology" at NBS School Hall.

ICCBS Director Prof Dr Iqbal Chaudhry (S.I, H.I, T.I) explained that intrinsic relationship between chemistry and biology transcends the formal division of scientific disciplines. He further explained that fields like Biological Chemistry, Chemical Ecology, Bio-organic Chemistry and most recently Chemical Biology had emerged out of the combination of these two disciplines.

Chemical Biology was the youngest of the fields that had emerged from the Chemistry and Biology interface and includes research that involves the synthetic manipulation of chemical species, in order to study biological systems, he added.

Perhaps it was best that the interface of Chemistry and Biology continuously redefines itself and spawn's new sub-disciplines to serve humanity, he added.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas thanked the worthy guest and appreciated his contributions.

Vice chancellor also urged faculty members and students to contribute to society throughquality research and innovative ideas.

