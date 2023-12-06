The University of the Punjab (PU), University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The University of the Punjab (PU) and Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to stride towards fostering international cooperation in education and research.

The MoU was signed by President MUN Dr Neil Bose and PU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood at the vice chancellor's office here.

Under the MUN, the PU and MUN will jointly work on faculty and students exchange programmes, exchange of publications, research materials, newsletters, joint projects related to research, teaching and faculty development, initiatives including joint or collaborative degree programs to offer students diverse educational pathways.

Both the institutions will collaborate in various areas for enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Haider of the PU and Associate Vice President Research and Graduate Studies MUN Dr. Mumtaz Cheema, will be the focal persons for collaboration.

Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and faculty members were present at the MoU-signing ceremony.