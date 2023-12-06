Open Menu

The University Of The Punjab (PU), University Of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada Sign MoU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

The University of the Punjab (PU), University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada sign MoU

The University of the Punjab (PU) and Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to stride towards fostering international cooperation in education and research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The University of the Punjab (PU) and Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to stride towards fostering international cooperation in education and research.

The MoU was signed by President MUN Dr Neil Bose and PU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood at the vice chancellor's office here.

Under the MUN, the PU and MUN will jointly work on faculty and students exchange programmes, exchange of publications, research materials, newsletters, joint projects related to research, teaching and faculty development, initiatives including joint or collaborative degree programs to offer students diverse educational pathways.

Both the institutions will collaborate in various areas for enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Haider of the PU and Associate Vice President Research and Graduate Studies MUN Dr. Mumtaz Cheema, will be the focal persons for collaboration.

Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and faculty members were present at the MoU-signing ceremony.

Related Topics

University Of The Punjab Exchange Education Canada Bose

Recent Stories

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's ..

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's cricket

6 minutes ago
 Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

6 minutes ago
 SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant paymen ..

SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant payment service

6 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

6 minutes ago
 Nation should have no doubt about general election ..

Nation should have no doubt about general elections on Feb 8: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

6 minutes ago
COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU ..

COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU for strengthening scientific ..

6 minutes ago
 Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate ..

Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate change

6 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

6 minutes ago
 Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horr ..

Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

6 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan