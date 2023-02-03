The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) ink MoU with Alltech Pakistan for planet of plenty-climate change, food security & sustainability

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Alltech Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding with Alltech Pakistan working together for planet of plenty-climate change, food security and sustainability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Alltech Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding with Alltech Pakistan working together for planet of plenty-climate change, food security and sustainability.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI), Chairman Department of Animal Nutrition Associate Prof Dr Naveed ul Haq from UVAS and Chief Executive Officer Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon and Marketing Manager Obaid-ur-Rehman from Alltech Pakistan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS city campus.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, UVAS faculty members and officials from Alltech Pakistan were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this cooperation would be very beneficial for both organisations especially for learning/shearing each other experience, innovative knowledge, new ideas and practical skills.

He urged self-reliance and enhancement of milk and meat production was key way to solve financial crises in Pakistan. He acknowledged the role of Alltech Pakistan for providing technical and financial assistance to the UVAS.

Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon said that agriculture was a future and working together for planet of plenty was the only way forward.

Under the MoU, both the parties will provide academic and administrative support. They will develop research proposals as well as will conduct joint research and development projects, and Alltech Pakistan will provide opportunities for the students regarding internships. Both parties will jointly arrange joint conferences, trainings workshops, symposia & seminars. Information related to mutual workshops, symposia and conferences will be shared with students & faculty and intellectual property developed during joint activity will also be owned by both organisations etc.