The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS),Alltech ink MoU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Alltech Pakistan on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for working together for planet of plenty-climate change, food security and sustainability.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad , Chairman Department of Animal Nutrition Associate Prof Dr Naveedul Haq from UVAS and Chief Executive Officer Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon and Marketing Manager Obaid-ur-Rehman from Alltech Pakistan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus here.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, UVAS faculty members and officials from Alltech Pakistan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said this cooperation would be very beneficial for both organizations especially for learning/sharing each other experience,innovative knowledge, new ideas and practical skills.

Under the MoU, both the parties will provide academic and administrative support where required.

They will develop research proposals as well as will conduct joint research and developmentprojects and Alltech Pakistan will provide opportunities for the students regarding internships.