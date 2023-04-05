The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) holds certificates distribution ceremony

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a certificates distribution ceremony here on Wednesday for winners of Lahore Drama Festival

UVAS drama society 'Natak Mandli' students participated in the competition arranged by the Punjab Council of the Arts.

UVAS students got the third position in this competition while also clinched two awards of best direction and best supporting actor as well.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the certificates distribution ceremony and distributed certificates among the office bearers of Natak Mandli while gave away shield among award holders.

Dr Muhammad Oneeb, Dr Faiz Rasool and number of students were also present.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated efforts of the UVAS students and their performances in the co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. He also urged students to learn about free lancing skills through online business.