LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and condemn terrorism and war-crimes being committed by Israel.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the rally at city campus while deans, director chairpersons and a large number of students from different departments, faculty members and administrative staff participated in the rally.

The protest rally started form vice-chancellor's office and culminated in front of the administration block lawns after taking round of the city campus.

The rally participants expressed their anger over what they see as war-crimes and human rights violations in the Palestinian territories, which are illegally occupied by Israel.

They chanted slogans condemning Israel's aggression and carried Palestinian flags and banners to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed called for Israel to vacate the illegally occupied territory and urged Islamic countries to use their influence to prevent the killing of innocent Palestinians and seek a lasting resolution to the issue.