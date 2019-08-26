The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) meat outlets getting good response: VC

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore which, in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (LDDDP), started providing quality buffalo/calf meat to people at its outlets, is getting good response from people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore which, in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (LDDDP), started providing quality buffalo/calf meat to people at its outlets, is getting good response from people.

These outlests were established in March 2017 at Abdul Qadir Jillani Road and Model Town.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha told APP in an exclusive talk on Sunday that the performance of the meat outlets had been very good during the past years. The step was not taken only for providing safe and quality meat to people but also to provide training and research opportunities to students of the UVAS, he added.

The vice-chancellor said that it was a unique project launched with Rs 35 million to help people get quality, low-cholesterol buffalo calf beef and help farmers have easy access to market, consequently improving their economic status.

He said that the latest processing and packaging technologies, such as vacuum packing and modified atmospherics packing were introduced under the supervision of UVAS Meat Science experts to keep meat fresh and tasteful for a longer period of time.

He said that introduction of these technologies would also prove a milestone in export of meat to many countries, earning a hefty amount in foreign exchange.

Prof Pasha said that buffalo calves would be fattened before slaughtering and this could be a permanent earning source for farmers and also help establish a quality beef value chain in the country.

He said that through the project, the university had set an example for other industries/ businesses to start such outlets to facilitate people/ stakeholders of their respective areas.

Meanwhile, an expert Dr Iftikhar of Meat Science and Technology Department of the UVAS said that here farming animals were being slaughtered while mostly in other slaughter houses spent animals were being slaughtered. He claimed that they were selling quality, cheap meat at the UVAS outlets compared to other butcher markets.

He said over Rs 7.2 million sale being made at two outlets initially while it could be raised and expanded to other cities and areas if government and other donor agencies provide monetary cooperation to the UVAS.