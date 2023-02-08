UrduPoint.com

The University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Participating In International Fisheries & Aquaculture Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 06:45 PM

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) is actively participating in the two-days International Fisheries, Aquaculture Conference and Expo 2023 organized by the Punjab University at a local hotel on Wednesday

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad attended the inaugural ceremony while Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the chief guest of the conference.

Vice-Chancellor University of Baltistan,�Skardu Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Director General Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikander Hayyat, Organizing Secretary of Conference Prof Dr Noor Khan and a large number of fish farmers, representatives from fish feed industries, faculty members & students, officials from Fisheries Department and researchers from across the world were also present physically and virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that fisheries sector had great potential in Pakistan and it also had many more opportunities for the investment. He said the conference had provided an effective platform to national and international scientists, experts and stakeholders to gather under the same roof to share their experiences and innovative scientific knowledge in the field of Fisheries & Aquaculture.

He hoped that the conference would definitely add to scientific knowledge for the benefit of fish farming community, fish feed industry & professionals and such innovative knowledge also to be very beneficial for making of future policy for the uplift of fisheries & aquaculture sector in Pakistan.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim said that fish was a cheap source of getting protein.

The UVAS established fish hatchery and fish processing unit for imparting practical knowledge to students which was need of the hours. He said such conference was very necessary for sharing innovative knowledge and skills especially for enhancing networking with national and international linkages.

He said the UVAS focusing on creating trained graduates who performing their services as human resource to boost fisheries, poultry, food, dairy and pharmaceutical industry industries and playing their lead role in providing healthy safety food as well. He advised the organizers to constitute different groups related to fish marketing, value edition, fish disease control, feed production and challenges of feed cost for preparing recommendations which would be a key way to prepare roadmap for future to boost fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country. He stressed the need for promoting fish eating culture in the whole year instead of in the winter season.

Later, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated Fisheries & Aquaculture Expo, where the numbers of stall were set up by different fish feed industries.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and other dignitaries of theconference visited different stalls of the conference and talked to representatives of industries.

