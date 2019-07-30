The Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurates departmental audio visual lab

The Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi formally performed the inauguration of the newly constructed Audio Visual Lab at the Department of Psychology - University of Karachi here.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi formally performed the inauguration of the newly constructed Audio Visual Lab at the Department of Psychology - University of Karachi here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the development of faculties and good quality cooperative relationship among them faculty members are some important key factors which play major role in improvement of the higher educational institutions, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the KU Administration is determined to provide best available facilities to its departments and staff and would use all available resources to fulfill their needs on priority basis so that they could produce results better than before.

He said that studying psychology is necessary as it is one of the easiest ways to understand the humans nature and mind.

He also said that psychological problems are increasing in the society due to various factors and to handle and address them we need educated and qualified psychiatrists.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated the academic and research facilities available at the department and said that enrollment is growing in the department of psychology during the last few years.

Meanwhile, the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences,KU, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, expressed that teamwork is necessary to achieve the desire results. Earlier, the Chairman,Department of Psychology, Professor Dr Farah Iqbal, while shedding light on the departments progress, shared that owing to increase in the enrollment, the department had decided to establish audio visual lab.