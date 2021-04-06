Russia is important in the region and playing a key role in the Afghan peace agreement, Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th April, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, while commenting on the recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister, said that Pakistan is of utmost importance in decisions of the region.

Positive and welcome, Pakistan's excellent foreign policy is due to the civil-military establishment. He added that Russia is also an important country in the region and is playing a key role in the Afghan peace agreement.