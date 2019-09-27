'The Wandering Earth' a Chinese science fiction movie screened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Chinese embassy in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday organized screening a new Chinese science fiction movie 'The Wandering Earth'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Chinese embassy in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday organized screening a new Chinese science fiction movie 'The Wandering Earth'.

The movie was exclusively screened in Pakistan on the occasion regarding celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the founding of China.

The embassy and China Cultural Center in the country organized series of cultural programmes during last two weeks in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.� Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese embassy participated as chief guests along with others distinguished guests.� Movie-The Wandering Earth is directed by Frant Gwo, Movie Cast includes: Jing Wu, Chuxiao Qu, Guangjie Li and it was released this year in 2019 worldwide, the film has become a smash hit. Made at a budget of US $ 50 million, the film has earned over US $ 700 million so far.

The Wandering Earth, China's hugely successful big-budget science fiction thriller, quietly slipped onto Netflix over the weekend, after a limited American theatrical run a few months ago.

It shows a new side of Chinese filmmaking � one focused on futuristic spectacles rather than China's traditionally grand, massive historical epics.

At the same time, The Wandering Earth feels like a throwback to a few familiar eras of American filmmaking.

While the film's cast, setting, and tone are all Chinese, longtime science fiction fans are going to see a lot on the screen that reminds them of other movies, for better or worse.

The film, based on a short story by Three-Body Problem author Cixin Liu, lays out a crisis of unprecedented proportions: the sun has become unstable, and within a hundred years, it will expand to consume Earth. Within 300, the entire solar system will be gone.

Earth's governments rally and unite to face the problem, and come up with a novel solution: they speckle the planet with 10,000 gigantic jets, and blast it out of its orbit and off on a hundred-generation journey to a new home 4.2 light-years away.

The idea is to use Jupiter's gravitational well to pick up speed for the trip, but a malfunction of the Earth Engine system leaves the planet caught in Jupiter's gravity, and gradually being pulled toward destruction.

A frantic group of workers have to scramble to reactivate the jets and correct the Earth's course.