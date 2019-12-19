The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) asks private colonies to get their connections regularized

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has asked two private housing colonies to get their water supply and sewerage connections regularize within one week

The WASA spokesman said Thursday that two private housing schemes including Heaven Villas of chak 217-RB and City Home of chak 235-RB had obtained water supply and sewerage connections illegally.

The WASA had served notices and directed them repeatedly to get their connections legalized but they did not pay heed.

The department now finally directed them to get their illegal water supply and sewerage connections regularized, otherwise, there connections would be detached, he added.