The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviews desilting operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Monday reviewed desilting operation of Cantt drain.

According to WASA sources here, the MD directed the authorities to speed up desilting operation and conduct it in an efficient manner.

He said that before monsoon two cycles of all drains would be completed.

Ghufran Ahmad appealed to people to dispose of garbage in dustbins instead of throwing it in drains.

XEN Kashif Rasool and Muhammad Zohaib were also present.