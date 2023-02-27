UrduPoint.com

The Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad Reviews Desilting Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 10:05 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviews desilting operation

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Monday reviewed desilting operation of Cantt drain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Monday reviewed desilting operation of Cantt drain.

According to WASA sources here, the MD directed the authorities to speed up desilting operation and conduct it in an efficient manner.

He said that before monsoon two cycles of all drains would be completed.

Ghufran Ahmad appealed to people to dispose of garbage in dustbins instead of throwing it in drains.

XEN Kashif Rasool and Muhammad Zohaib were also present.

Related Topics

Water All

Recent Stories

World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 b ..

World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 bn

6 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning ..

UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' in Relations

3 minutes ago
 Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force ..

Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force in Kohlu

3 minutes ago
 40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded sc ..

40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded scholarships, NA told

3 minutes ago
 Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'fu ..

Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'futile'

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University del ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University delegation

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.