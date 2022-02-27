The whole nation proud of its armed forces: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that the whole nation was proud of our valiant armed forces that have made the defense of Pakistan impregnable.

In a tweet, he said "tribute to our Jawans full of passion, enthusiasm, determination and faithfulness with our mother land, our beloved country Pakistan".

In another tweet, Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, welcomed Team Australia to Pakistan, and said, "hope you will have a great time here as passionate Pakistani crowds are ready to witness a thriller between Pakistan and Australia at their own cricket stadiums first time after 1998", adding that PAKvsAUS Cricket at it's best.