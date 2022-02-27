UrduPoint.com

The Whole Nation Proud Of Its Armed Forces: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The whole nation proud of its armed forces: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that the whole nation was proud of our valiant armed forces that have made the defense of Pakistan impregnable.

In a tweet, he said "tribute to our Jawans full of passion, enthusiasm, determination and faithfulness with our mother land, our beloved country Pakistan".

In another tweet, Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, welcomed Team Australia to Pakistan, and said, "hope you will have a great time here as passionate Pakistani crowds are ready to witness a thriller between Pakistan and Australia at their own cricket stadiums first time after 1998", adding that PAKvsAUS Cricket at it's best.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Australia Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

7 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>