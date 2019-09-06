UrduPoint.com
The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) Builds 14,875 Houses, 19,257 Flats For Workers

Fri 06th September 2019

The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) builds 14,875 houses, 19,257 flats for workers

The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) has built 14,875 houses and 19,257 flats across the country to cater the accommodation need of the industrial workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) has built 14,875 houses and 19,257 flats across the country to cater the accommodation need of the industrial workers.

Besides developing 39,938 plots, the WWF had also constructed 260 barracks in all of four provinces of the country since its establishment in 1971, an official source told APP on Friday.

Some 7616 flats, 500 houses and 10 barracks were also being constructed for the purpose, he added.

The official said the department was also taking other welfare measures including health, education, marriage grant, death grant and vocational trainings, aimed at providing optimum care to the workers and their families.

He said the WWF had financed the higher education of more than 0.2 million children of the industrial workers in the said period under its post-matric scholarship schemes.

He said around 84,917 children were getting free education upto Matric in its 155 schools set up across the country. Five more educational facilities were under construction, he added.

More than 37,398 workers and their children had been trained in 23 Vocational Training Centres established by the department in the last couple of decades.

He said the department had established 11 Technical Institutes across the country and imparted professional education to 974 children of the registered workers.

The official said the WWF had also established 45 hospitals and 44 dispensaries in the last four decades. The beneficiaries of 89 health schemes had reached the benchmark of 1.2 million, he added.

