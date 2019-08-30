The World Can Not Ignore Kashmir, Says Imran Khan In His Article Published In NYT

The article explained in length the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for normalizing relations with India after assuming office in August last

"Unfortunately, all my efforts to start a dialogue for peace,were rebuffed by India," the prime minister said, recalling that India instead responded by blaming Pakistan for its Pulwama's terrorist incident.

The prime minister mentioned that on asking for evidence, India sent its fighter jets inside Pakistani territory, which were brought down by Pakistan Air Force and the captured Indian pilot was returned with no preconditions.

Imran Khan said Modi had mistaken Pakistan's desire for peace in a nuclear neighborhood as appeasement.

"We were not simply up against a hostile government. We were up against a "New India," which is governed by leaders and a party that are the products of the Hindu supremacist mother ship,Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or the R.S.S," he said, referring to the racist agenda of Modi's political party.

He mentioned Modi's inspiration of Nazism and anti-semitism, which he practiced during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat against the local Muslims.

The prime minister recalled that the United States had earlier denied a travel visa to Narendra Modi States under its International Religious Freedom Act a list of visa denials that included associates of Slobodan Milosevic.

Imran Khan said Modi's first term as prime minister had been marked by lynching of Muslims, Christians and Dalits by extremist Hindu mobs and in Indian-occupied Kashmir, state violence against defiant Kashmiris was enhanced including the use of pellet-firing shotguns.

He termed India's ending of Kashmir's special status as 'most brazen and egregious move', and said it was a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and the Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan.

"Modi's 'New India' chose to do this by imposing a military curfew in Kashmir, imprisoning its population in their homes and cutting off their phone, internet and television connections, rendering them without news of the world or their lovedones," he said, adding that the matter needed the urgent attention of the world.